A former longtime Western Kentucky U.S. Democratic Congressman has announced his decision to become a Republican.

On Tuesday at the McCracken County courthouse, former First District Democratic lawmaker Carroll Hubbard changed his voter registration to the Republican Party.

In a letter, Hubbard said he believes most supporters of the Democratic Party in Kentucky from 1950-to-2015 would be “unhappy and shocked” with the “radical Democratic national leaders” often seen on CNN and MSNBC.

Hubbard said Paducah’s Vice President, Alben Barkley, and President Harry Truman, along with President’s John Kennedy, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, never endorsed the ultra liberal goals of today, that includes open borders, free health care for illegal immigrants, and the elimination of airplanes and cows with the Green New Deal.

During his time in Washington from 1975 to 1993, Hubbard said he served with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler, all who now support issues such as criminalizing ownership of legal guns, giving immediate rights, including drivers license and voting privileges, to illegal immigrants, abortion on demand regardless of term and elimination of the Electoral College for presidential elections.

In making his party switch, Hubbard said “the Democratic Party of his parents and grandparents had left us.”