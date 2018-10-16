Former Kentucky Senator Walter ‘Dee’ Huddleston passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 92 at his son’s home in Warsaw, Kentucky.

Huddleston served two terms from 1973 to 1985 as a U.S. Senator.

He served as a Kentucky State Senator for six years before being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Huddleston was succeeded by current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Huddleston was a World War II combat tank gunner and also managed a radio station.

He lived in Elizabethtown for more than 50 years.

Funeral services will be held in Elizabethtown.

