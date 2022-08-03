Former Madison County deputy indicted, charged with official misconduct

A TBI investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Madison County deputy for assaulting an inmate.

In May 2021, at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI agents began investigating an allegation involving 58-year-old Edward James Vince.

Agents determined that Vince, while serving as a detention specialist at the Madison County Jail, assaulted an inmate. Vince is no longer employed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 1st, the Madison County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Vince with one count of Official Misconduct and Tuesday night, he was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Chester County Jail.