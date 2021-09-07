Former Madison County detention specialist charged with assault, official misconduct

A former Madison County detention specialist is charged with assault and official misconduct in connection with an assault on an inmate in the Madison County Jail.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says in September 2020, agents began investigating a report of an inmate assault in the jail and later developed information identifying 22-year-old JohnMichael Flowers as the individual responsible. Flowers is no longer employed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 30th, the Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Flowers with Assault and Official Misconduct.

On Tuesday, Flowers turned himself in and was booked into the Madison County Jail. He has since been released on $5,000 bond.