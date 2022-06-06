Former Major League Baseball Star Daryl Strawberry to Speak in Union City

A former Major League Baseball star will speak in Union City this month.

Former New York Mets and New York Yankees outfielder Daryl Strawberry will deliver his life testimony, on June 16th at the First Methodist Church.

Commercial Bank President Tim Shanks told Thunderbolt News that Strawberry delivers a strong message from experience.(AUDIO)

Shanks said Strawberry’s appearance for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes prompted his thoughts of bringing the message to young people in Union City.(AUDIO)

Shanks said Strawberry’s career and lifestyle as a phenom player evolved into his life of now spreading the word of Jesus Christ.(AUDIO)

The night with Daryl Strawberry will begin with a hamburger and hot dog supper from 5:00 until 6:00 at the church, with the former Major League star speaking at 6:00.

No admission will be required.