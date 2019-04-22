William Hardy Loyd, a former teacher and basketball coach at Martin High School, died Thursday at his home in Santa Fe, Tennessee, at the age of 79.

Mr. Loyd began his teaching and basketball coaching career at Martin High School in 1961, before moving on to Columbia Central High School in 1964.

Mr. Loyd became principal of Columbia Central High School in 1974, continuing in that role until his retirement in 1990. During his tenure at CHS, he served on the TSSAA Board of Control for 15 years, including four years as president.

He later came out of retirement to act as headmaster of Zion Christian Academy.

Funeral services for Mr. Loyd will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Santa Fe Cemetery.