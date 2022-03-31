Former Mason and Gallaway police officers indicted for theft

Two former officers with the Mason and Gallaway Police Departments are charged with theft and other charges after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Vatisha Barken was Mason’s interim chief of police and a captain for the Gallaway Police Department and Samuel Sutton worked as a patrolman for the Mason Police Department and was a lieutenant for the Gallaway Police Department.

Investigators determined that Barken and Sutton falsified timesheets and wrongfully obtained wages, salary, and benefits from both Mason and Gallaway.

Barken obtained nearly $15,000 dollars while Sutton received $20,500 dollars in wrongful compensation.

The investigation also revealed unauthorized use of police vehicles by Barken and Sutton; and that Sutton had his personal vehicle towed to his house and had the $85 dollar towing fee billed to the Gallaway Police Department.

Both are charged with Theft over $10,000 dollars, Official Misconduct, and False Entry in Governmental Records.

Earlier this month, the Comptroller’s Office took over the finances of the Town of Mason after what it called “20 years of being poorly managed.”