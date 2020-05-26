University of Kentucky softball player Bailey Vick, of Paducah, has been named the Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

This marks the third-straight season that Kentucky has won the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.

According to UK-Athletics, Vick finished the season with the second-highest batting average in NCAA softball at .556, with career-best numbers across the board.

She announced earlier this month that she would be ending her softball career, after accepting a job in her professional finance career.

Vick earned her degree two weeks ago in Accounting with a 3.9 grade point average, from one of the best business colleges in the country.

The SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year is the only postseason award the league office will be handing out in due to COVID-19 cutting the season short.