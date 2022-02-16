Former McNairy County Circuit Court Clerk and wife indicted for falsifying time sheets

A former McNairy County Circuit Court Clerk and his wife have been indicted for falsifying time sheets.

Byron Maxedon served as McNairy County Circuit Court Clerk until he resigned in December and his wife, Stephanie Maxedon, worked as deputy court clerk from October 2019 through April 2020.

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office determined Mrs. Maxedon received at least $3,100 dollars in wages for time she didn’t work and that Mr. Maxedon was aware that 11 of his wife’s 14 time sheets included time she did not work.

In fact, investigators found Mr. Maxedon completed and falsified four of his wife’s time sheets on her behalf.

As a result of her fraudulent time reports, at least $1,400 dollars in county-provided benefits were also paid on her behalf.

This month, Byron and Stephanie Maxedon were both indicted for Theft over $2,500 dollars, Official Misconduct, and False Entries in Governmental Records.