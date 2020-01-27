A former Memphis police officer, and co-conspirator, have pled guilty to federal civil rights violations.

Attorney Micheal Dunavant announed 61 year old Sam Blue made the plea on charges that included conspiracy to violate civil rights by using force, violence and intimidation, along with conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce.

The former officer was indicted on the charges in December of 2018.

Also in the case, Anthony Davis made the plea to the same charges, along with kidnapping.

Court information showed that as a Memphis police officer between 2014 and 2018, Blue conspired with others to rob drug dealers of their drugs and money.

Blue also provided co-conspirators with police badges, and a car dashboard blue light, to falsely allow the stopping of vehicles to commit crimes.

Blue and Davis will be sentenced in May, with each facing the possibility of life in prison.