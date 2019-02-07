A former Memphis police officer has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for narcotics and weapons charges.

Twenty-six year old Terrion Bryson was arrested and charged following an investigation in 2018, when he and fellow officer Kevin Coleman helped escort approximately 2.5-kilograms of heroin to a storage facility in Memphis.

Coleman was on duty in his police squad car at the time of the escort, while Bryson was not on duty, but was armed with a handgun.

FBI and Memphis police investigations showed Bryson accompanied the driver of the vehicle with the heroin, who was an undercover Memphis police officer.

Following the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said “when police officers use their badges to become drug dealers and highway robbers, it is our duty to expose their corruption, hold them accountable, and protect society from their dishonesty”.

Bryson entered a guilty plea last November on his charges.

Coleman was previously sentenced to 120 months in prison for his role in the case.