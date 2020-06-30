AP -Former Murray State basketball player, and current Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant, has apologized for a recent social media post.

Morant posted and deleted an Instagram photo suggesting he would replace his name with an expletive on his number 12 jersey in a protest against police.

Morant then apologized, saying the post did not “accurately convey” what he wanted to share, and that he knows there are “good cops” out there.

Morant went on to say that some of his family are police officers.

He said he was “thankful” for the officers at Murray State who “took care” him, and with the Grizzlies, who “watch over” him.