Former Murray State Football Coach and Player Turns 100

A former Murray State head football coach, and player, recently turned 100 years old.

Coach Jim Cullivan, of Paris, is thought to be the oldest living member in Racer Athletics history, and possibly the oldest living Murray State alumni.

He celebrated his birthday on June 10th at the First United Methodist Church in Paris.

Coach Cullivan played high school football in Henry County, for Grove High School, which won the West Tennessee Championship in 1940.

Following a three year stint in the Army, Cullivan played football at Murray State from 1946-thru-1949.

He was part of one of the greatest teams in university history in 1948, which posted a (9-1) record and played in the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando.

After his playing days, Cullivan became an assistant coach in 1951, and in 1956, he became the head coach of the Racers and stayed through 1959.