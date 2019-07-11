Former NFL quarterback and current behavioral health advocate, Ryan Leaf, is speaking Friday afternoon at 4:00 in the Watkins Auditorium at UT Martin.

In 1998, the Heisman Trophy finalist was selected by the San Diego Chargers as the No. 2 overall pick, after Peyton Manning went first to the Indianapolis Colts.

After his NFL career was limited to four seasons, Leaf struggled with addiction and served 32 months in prison.

The 43-year old has been sober for seven years and is now a voice for the recovery community and ambassador for mental health issues.

Leaf’s speech Friday at UTM is open to the public.