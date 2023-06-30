Former Notre Dame Football Standout Named to Murray State Coaching Staff

A former Notre Dame standout running back has joined the coaching staff at Murray State University.

The Racers announced Armando Allen will serve as special teams coordinator and running backs coach.

Allen comes to Murray State after coaching stints at Miami of Ohio, Texas Southern and Charleston Southern, along with his professional playing days with Tampa Bay and Chicago.

A native of Hialeah, Florida, Allen was a standout at Notre Dame as an all-purpose back, accumulating 4,337 all-purpose yards, which ranks as ninth most yards in program history.