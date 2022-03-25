March 25, 2022
Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Vaught was charged with reckless homicide for accidentally administering the paralyzing drug vecuronium to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed in December on Dec. 26, 2017. Vaught admitted the error as soon as she realized it, and the state medical board initially took no action against her. Prosecutors say Vaught made multiple errors that day and “recklessly ignored” her training. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has found former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2017 accidental death of a patient because of a medication error.

Vaught accidentally injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium into 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of using the sedative Versed.

Vaught freely admitted to making several errors with the medication that day, but her defense attorney sought to show that systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were at least partly to blame for the error.

Prosecutors argued that Vaught violated the standard of care expected of nurses.

The case has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses’ organizations that are concerned it will make providers reluctant to report errors.

 

