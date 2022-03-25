Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has found former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2017 accidental death of a patient because of a medication error.

Vaught accidentally injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium into 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of using the sedative Versed.

Vaught freely admitted to making several errors with the medication that day, but her defense attorney sought to show that systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were at least partly to blame for the error.

Prosecutors argued that Vaught violated the standard of care expected of nurses.

The case has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses’ organizations that are concerned it will make providers reluctant to report errors.