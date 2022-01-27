January 27, 2022
Former Obion County Central Fishermen Qualify for College National Championship

Matthew Cummings (l) and Levi Mullins (r) show some of the bass that gave them a third place finish for Bethel University. Cummings is a former bass team member at Obion County Central…..(photo: Bethel University)

Two former bass fishing team members from Obion County Central High School have earned a spot in the elite Bassmasters College National Championship.

Matthew Cummings, of Union City, and Cody Gregory, of Troy, now compete with the Bethel University Bass Cats.

The team members secured their spot in the tournament, following weigh-ins at the recent Bassmaster College Series in Leesburg, Florida.

Cummings and his partner, Levi Mullins of Indiana, weighed in over 20-pounds of bass both days, to finish third from a field of 250 teams.

Gregory earned his spot with teammate Chase Milholen, of Lexington, Tennessee.

The Bassmasters College Championship will be held during the Summer.

A photo of Matthew Cummings and Levi Mullins with their third place catch has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

