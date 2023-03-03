March 2, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Former Obion County…

Former Obion County Sheriff Presented Service Weapon

Former Obion County Sheriff Presented Service Weapon

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr (l) and Sheriff Karl Jackson (r) show the detailed box made by Bro. Tony Keeton. The box was made to hold the service weapon of former Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Former Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder was presented his service weapon this week. Vastbinder served as Obion County Sheriff from 2002 until 2016..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

 

The efforts of Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson has resulted in a special presentation to former longtime Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder.

Sheriff Jackson petitioned the Obion County Commission, to pass legislation allowing the presentation of the former Sheriff’s service weapon.

At the latest Commission meeting, Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. presented the proposal.(AUDIO)

 

On Wednesday, Sheriff Jackson presented Vastbinder with his .40-caliber Smith and Wesson service weapon, which was placed into a special hand carved, inscribed box.

Sheriff Vastbinder served Obion County as the elected Sheriff from 2002 until his retirement in 2016.

Photos have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology