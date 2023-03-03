Former Obion County Sheriff Presented Service Weapon

The efforts of Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson has resulted in a special presentation to former longtime Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder.

Sheriff Jackson petitioned the Obion County Commission, to pass legislation allowing the presentation of the former Sheriff’s service weapon.

At the latest Commission meeting, Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. presented the proposal.(AUDIO)

On Wednesday, Sheriff Jackson presented Vastbinder with his .40-caliber Smith and Wesson service weapon, which was placed into a special hand carved, inscribed box.

Sheriff Vastbinder served Obion County as the elected Sheriff from 2002 until his retirement in 2016.

Photos have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.