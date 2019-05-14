A former corrections officer at the Fulton County Detention Center has been arrested following an investigation involving an inmates death in 2016.

The Fulton County Grand Jury indicted 35 year old Daniel Thomas, of Fulton, on charges of first degree wanton endangerment.

The indictment stated that on, or between the 10th and 16th of October of 2016, Thomas committed the offense by wantonly engaging in conduct creating a substantial danger of death or serious injury to another person.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called to Hickman on October 26th of 2016, after 28 year old Kyle Combs, of Lost Creek, was taken from the jail and pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.

The cause of death was attributed to a drug overdose.

Combs was a state inmate, who had been held since August of 2015, on charges that included burglary, trafficking in marijuana and fleeing and evading officers.

The over two year investigation culminated with the Grand Jury indictment against Thomas, who was released on a $1,000 cash bond.

He is now scheduled to appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on May 23rd.