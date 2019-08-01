One of UT Martin’s most decorated pitchers is returning to the Skyhawks as Chelsea Farmer has been named an assistant coach on Brian Dunn’s staff.

Farmer (maiden name Jones) has spent the past seven years in various coaching positions throughout the state of Tennessee, including head coach at Union City Middle School and assistant coach at Union City High School from 2017-19.

Prior to being named head coach, she spent the 2016 season as a volunteer assistant at Middle Tennessee. She also served as head coach at Dresden High School from 2013-15. Additionally, she has served as a pitching and camp instructor since 2009.

Farmer enjoyed a decorated playing career at UTM from 2009-12 in which she helped lead the Skyhawks to two NCAA Tournament berths, two OVC Tournament titles and a pair of OVC regular season championships.

During her senior year she was named OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2012 while earning All-OVC first team honors after posting a 28-10 record with a 2.45 ERA in 262.1 innings of work. In that season she set program records for wins (28), appearances (47), starts (39), strikeouts (199), complete games (33) and innings pitched (262.1).

For her career, Farmer posted a 56-31 overall record with a 2.46 ERA in 555.1 innings of work. Having appeared in 119 games while recording 91 starts, she tossed 60 complete games and 11 shutouts while tallying 476 strikeouts. She left the program as the all-time leader in wins, starts, strikeouts and innings pitched.

Farmer graduated with a bachelor of science degree in secondary education with a focus on English from UTM in 2012. She completed her Master’s degree in education from Cumberland University in 2015.

She is married to former UTM softball graduate assistant Daniel Farmer with the couple residing in Fulton, Kentucky.