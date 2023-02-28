Former Perry County deputy charged with rape, official misconduct

A former Perry County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with Aggravated Rape and Official Misconduct following a TBI investigation.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 31-year-old Jonathan Alley Kelly was arrested Monday and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $65,000 bond.

The arrest follows an investigation that began in December 2021, involving a complaint that Kelly, who was a Perry County Sheriff’s deputy, sexually assaulted a female during a traffic stop. During the investigation, agents learned Kelly indicated to the woman that she wouldn’t be charged, in exchange for engaging in sexual contact.

On February 22nd, the Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kelly with one count of Aggravated Rape and one count of Official Misconduct.