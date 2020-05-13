Paducah police have charged a former prison inmate with killing a woman in her yard.

Police reports said 56 year old Kelvin Richardson was issued multiple charges, including first-degree murder, possession of a handgun by a felon, and violation of a protective order.

The charges were issued in the shooting death Tuesday of Carrie McCord, a special education teacher.

Reports said officers were called to a report of shots fired on Harrison Street, with Ms. McCord’s body located, and Richardson seen fleeing on a bicycle.

Police recovered a .357 handgun after Richardson surrendered.

An investigation indicated Ms. McCord tried to help Richardson adjust to life outside of prison, but she later obtained an Interpersonal Protective Order to keep him away from her and her home.

Richardson told detectives he went to Ms. McCord’s home intending to kill her and three neighbors, who apparently intervened in an earlier incident.

When arriving at the home, reports said Richardson demanded she call the neighbors outside, so he could kill them also.

After repeatedly refusing, she was shot and died at the scene.