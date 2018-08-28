A former on-air morning personality of 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” has passed away.

65 year old Donald “Rooster” Jackson, of Union City, passed away Monday at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Jackson worked with former radio station manager Don Wilson as part of the popular “Bro. Don and the Rooster Show”.

While working at the radio station in 1998, Jackson ran for Governor of Tennessee on the Democratic ticket, and finished fourth in the seven candidate primary with 18,458 votes.

Funeral services for “Rooster” Jackson will be held Saturday at 1:00 at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...