Former West Tennessee State Representative John DeBerry has joined Governor Bill Lee’s cabinet.

Governor Lee announced on Monday that the Memphis native would serve as a senior advisor.

Governor Lee said DeBerry is a respected leader and man of faith, who has served the state with integrity for decades as both a legislator and civil rights champion.

DeBerry represented the 90th House District of Tennessee since 1995, and is a graduate of Freed-Hardeman University and the University of Memphis.

He currently preaches at the Coleman Avenue Church of Christ in Memphis in addition to churches and organizations across the country.

DeBerry will be on the Executive Leadership Team and his office will be in the Tennessee State Capitol.