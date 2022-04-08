Former Ridgely Man Guilty on Charges of Rape and Assault

A former Ridgely man has been found guilty in court on multiple charges, which included rape and aggravated kidnapping.

The Lake County Banner reported 28 year old Jordan Daniel Ballard was convicted on the charges, along with aggravated assault and one count of assault.

Ballard was arrested and charged in August of 2020, following an investigation by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The charges stemmed from an August incident at a home in Ridgely, in which warrants stated Ballard held a woman against her will, committed the act of rape, and denied access to a telephone to contact emergency services.

Following the assaults, reports said Ballard and the female victim went to the Dyersburg hospital, with the victim transported to Regional One in Memphis with broken bones and wounds to the head and face.

Sentencing on the convicted charges will take place at a later date.