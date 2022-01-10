Former Selmer Alderman Sentenced to Federal Prison

A former Alderman in Selmer has been sentenced to prison for drug charges.

Tennessee U.S. Attorney Joseph Murphy Jr. said 42 year old Nickolas Atkins was given a four year sentence for conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute.

A 2018 task force investigation revealed Atkins was part of a drug trafficking organization, involved in distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine from Mexico to West Tennessee.

Through wiretaps, witness statements and surveillance, Atkins was learned to have been responsible for 250 pounds of marijuana, three ounces of cocaine and over 600 pills containing hydrocodone.

On December 17th Atkins plead guilty, with a 48-month federal prison sentence and three years of supervised release handed down.