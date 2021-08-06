Former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney among nine indicted in year-long investigation

A former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney, three former Memphis Police Department employees, a Memphis attorney, and four others are facing various charges, including bribery and official misconduct, following a TBI investigation.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says last June, the TBI began investigating the improper use of confidential information in Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that former Assistant District Attorney Glenda Adams, Egypt Berry, Latausha Blair, Renatta Dillard, Roderick Harvey, Marcus Lewis, personal injury attorney Aaron Neglia, Martin Nolan, and Mustafa Sajid were responsible for an elaborate scheme to profit from the use of confidential information in Memphis police reports.

Berry, Blair, and Nolan were employees of the Memphis Police Department at the time of their alleged involvement but have all since resigned.

Friday, Berry and Dillard were taken into custody. The remaining individuals, per their attorneys, are scheduled to turn themselves into the Shelby County Jail, with the exception of Harvey, who remains at large.

McAlister says this remains an active and ongoing investigation and that more indictments are expected.