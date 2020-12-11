Mykaela Waterfield, who earned National Collegiate Equestrian Association All-American accolades as a student-athlete at UT Martin, is the new interim assistant coach at her alma mater.

Waterfield competed for the Skyhawks from 2011-15, chalking up All-American second team status in equitation on the flat as a junior. She started all four years in flat and additionally took part in equitation over fences. She captured numerous MOP’s during her UT Martin tenure under head coach Meghan Cunningham Corvin.

In addition to her athletic success, Waterfield put together quite an impressive academic résumé during her collegiate career. She was spotlighted as a NCEA Academic All-American first team honoree as a senior and made the UT Martin Chancellor’s Honor Roll on multiple occasions.

Waterfield will work directly alongside Skyhawk interim head coach Kim Leiter, whose first season as an assistant on the UT Martin staff was during Waterfield’s senior campaign in 2014-15.

Originally from Littleton, Colorado, Waterfield grew up competing in the USEF hunter/jumpers. She catch-rode for most of her junior career, competing in the hunter and jumper divisions but focusing mostly on equitation. She also competed in AQHA and APHA shows, ultimately earning world championship honors.

In addition to finessing the English discipline, Waterfield learned the principles of western pleasure, trail and showmanship. As a working student, she gained significant knowledge about horse care and learned the value of true horsemanship. She boasts notable experience training green horses and exposing young horses to foundational experiences, resulting in a well-disciplined animal.

She earned a degree in agricultural business from UT Martin in 2015 before graduating summa cum laude with a Master of Science in Education in Higher Education Leadership from UT Martin in the summer of 2020. Since 2018, she has also served as an Admissions Counselor and coordinates the Customer Relationships Management (CRM) System at UT Martin.

Waterfield, her husband Seth and son Bennett reside in nearby Sharon.