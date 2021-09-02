Former Skyhawk receiver Jaylon Moore signs with Baltimore Ravens practice squad

Former UT Martin football standout Jaylon Moore continues his role with the Baltimore Ravens after being signed to the team’s practice squad following the conclusion of training camp.

Moore previously signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Ravens in 2020 before spending the entire season within the organization as a member of the practice squad. He saw the bulk of his action in the preseason opener against the Saints where he tallied two receptions for 31 yards – including a 17-yard reception.

Following a grueling training camp schedule, Moore earned a spot as one of 14 players to be signed to the practice squad outside of the team’s 53-player active roster. As a member of the practice squad, two players per week can be promoted to the active roster.

Moore, a 5-11, 191-pound wide receiver from Memphis, Tenn. spent four seasons at UT Martin where he was a preseason all-conference pick by both The CFB Network and Phi Steele in 2019. During his tenure with the Skyhawks, he tallied 92 receptions for 1,492 yards while his 18 career touchdowns rank third in program history. Additionally, he averaged 16.2 yards per reception.

His breakout campaign came during his junior season in which he tallied 52 receptions for 799 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition to his football career, he was also a member of the UT Martin track and field program as a sprinter.