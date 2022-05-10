Former Skyhawks Football Players Sign With Canadian League Teams

Two former UT-Martin football standouts have signed free agent contracts in the Canadian Football League.

Quarterback Keon Howard has signed with the Edmonton Elks, after leading the Skyhawks to an Ohio Valley Conference championship.

In his only season at UT-Martin, the Tulane transfer was named the OVC Offensive Player of the Year.

Howard threw for 1,811 yards and 15 touchdowns, while setting a Skyhawks record by rushing for 10 touchdowns.

Running back Peyton Logan has signed a free agent deal with the Calgary Stampeders.

Logan is the third leading rusher in Skyhawks history, with 2,605 yards.

In 2021, Logan was named All-OVC First Team, after rushing for 1,121 yards.