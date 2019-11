A former contestant on the CBS reality show “Survivor” has been indicted in Tennessee on charges of rape and aggravated assault.

41-year-old Silas Gaither, of Germantown, was indicted November 13th and arrested Monday.

He has since posted a $50,000 bail and been released from custody.

The indictment says the assault happened in May of 2018.

Gaither was on the third season of “Survivor” that started in 2001, and was voted off in the season’s sixth episode.

He is set to appear in court in January.