Former TDOC officer sentenced for covering up staff assault on inmate

A former Tennessee Department of Correction officer will spend a year in prison for his role in the cover up of a staff assault on an inmate in Tiptonville.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., Tommy Morris, a former Corporal at the Northwest Correctional Complex, was sentenced Tuesday in Memphis federal court to the one-year prison sentence followed by two years of supervised release.

The sentencing comes after Morris pleaded guilty last Thursday to federal offenses in the February 2019 assault of an inmate in the mental health unit at the facility.

Morris is the third officer to be sentenced. A total of six officers were involved in the incident.

According to court records, Morris watched other officers assault the inmate and then encouraged the officers to lie to investigators about the assault.

The case was investigated by the Memphis Division of the FBI with the support of the TDOC.