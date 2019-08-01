A former Obion County and Union City school teacher, charged with statutory rape by an authority figure, has filed a $3-million dollar lawsuit against her accuser and her girlfriend.

48 year old Mary Beth McManus was taken into custody on the charges on June 5th, following an investigation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges alleged sexual conduct with a 16 year old female student on three occasions in 2012, while Ms. McManus was a teacher at Obion County Central.

Ms. McManus was released on a $25,000 bond and later bond over to the October term of the Grand Jury.

The lawsuit filed against Anna Parnell, a resident of Obion County, and Caitlyn Billingsley, whose last known address was in Murfreesboro, states the charges of slander, conspiracy, and intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress against Ms. McManus.

The lawsuit states that Anna Parnell moved into the home of Craig and Mary Beth McManus on Labor Day weekend of 2012, where the couple accepted the responsibilities of food, clothing, educational and other needs.

Following the high school graduation of Ms. Parnell at Obion County Central, the McManus family agreed to provide financial assistance for schooling at Middle Tennessee State University.

This assistance included an automobile and an apartment.

The lawsuit showed that before April of 2018, Ms. Parnell became acquainted with Caitlyn Billingsly through an online dating service, with Ms. Billingsly then moving from Alabama to Murfreesboro.

Follwing this meeting, the suit states Ms. Parnell almost immediately distanced herself from the McManus family.

In early 2019, the suit said Ms. Parnell and Ms. Billingsly advised Ms. McManus of a plan to concoct or fabricate a statutory rape claim if financial assistance did not continue.

Threats and harrassment claimed in the lawsuit against Ms. McManus continued, including calling and texting attempts of up to 120 times on some days.

The harrassment also included a videoed telephone conversation with Ms. McManus, and efforts of splicing, doctoring and modifying recordings to make appearances of confessions of Ms. McManus.

The lawsuit filed by Union City attorney Steve Conley, said the conspiracy of Ms. Parnell and Ms. Billingsly resulted in the fabricated evidence, and false statements given to Obion County Sheriff’s investigators.

Due to the emotional distress and mental injury caused by the allegations, and the forced resignation by Ms. McManus from her teaching position at Union City High School, the lawsuit now seeks $1-million dollars in actual damages, along with $2-million dollars in punitive damages.

A jury trial was also demanded to hear the cause.