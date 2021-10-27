Former Tennessee Senator to Hold Book Signing and Discussion

Former Tennessee State Senator Roy Herron will hold a student discussion, and book signing, next week at UT-Martin.

On Tuesday at 5:00 at Campbell Auditorium, Herron will speak with students about his new book titled “Faith in Politics: Southern Political Battles Past and Present”.

Following the presentation, the former Dresden Senator will then hold a book signing at 6:30 at the Paul Meek Library.

The new book is a selection of writings over four decades as a legislator, attorney, teacher and Methodist minister.

Herron writes of how faith and politics are not mutually exclusive, as well as a belief that faith and spirituality should affect decision making and advocacy in public life.

Herron was a Democratic State Representative for the 76th District for ten years, followed by a term of 16 years as the 24th District State Senator.