Johnny Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at the University of Tennessee, has died.

Majors died Wednesday at home at the age of 85.

Majors compiled a (185-137-10) record in 29 seasons as a head coach at Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

With the Volunteers from 1977 until 1992, coach Major’s teams won 116 games, while losing 62.

During his college playing days, he finished second to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung in the 1956 Heisman Trophy balloting.

Majors was also named the SEC’s “Most Valuable Player” in 1955 and 1956 as a halfback on the team.