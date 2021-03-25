Former Tennessee U.S. Senator and Congressman Passes Away

Former Tennessee U.S. Senator and Congressman Bill Brock passed away Thursday at the age of 90.

Brock was a native of Chattanooga, where his family owned a well known candy company.

In 1962, he was elected to the U.S House of Representatives as a Republican from the 3rd District, and served four terms.

Brock then won election as a U.S. Senator, and served from 1971 until 1977.

After leaving the Senate, Brock became the Chairman of the Republican National Committee, and in 1985, was appointed the 18th U.S. Secretary of Labor for President Ronald Reagan.

He was the grandson of William Emerson Brock, Sr., who was a Tennessee U.S. Senator from 1929 until 1931.