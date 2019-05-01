A former Trigg County man has been extradited back to the Union States to face child sex charges.

Kentucky State Police reports said 39 year old Richard Baker, of Marikina Manila, Philippines, was brought back to Kentucky this week.

An investigation by State Police began in March of 2017, after information was received concerning sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 years old in Trigg County.

An indictment warrant was issued in May of 2018, and with the help of the United States Marshall’s Service, Baker was located and detained in the Philippines in February.

On Tuesday, Baker was returned to Kentucky and held on felony charges of first degree sodomy, and promoting a minor in a sex performance.