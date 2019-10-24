A local retired Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer and National Guardsman, will be honored next week in Obion County.

Harold Banks, of Kenton, who now serves as the School Resource Officer at Ridgemont Elementary, will be presented the prestigious “Keeper of the Colors” award.

Banks was a Command Sergeant Major upon his retirement from the National Guard.

On Wednesday morning at Ridgemont Elementary, State of Tennessee Command Sergeant Major Micheal Gentry will be present to present the award.

Banks also served 23 years with the Highway Patrol.