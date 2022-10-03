Former Troy Mayor Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Former Obion County educator and Troy Mayor Deanna Chappell has passed away.

Ms. Chappell passed away Sunday following a battle with ALS, or more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Following her time in education, she became the first female Alderman in Troy, and also the first female Mayor for the city.

She was just recently named the Obion County Fall Fest “Pride of Obion County”, with a luncheon in her honor to be held on Wednesday.

Troy Mayor-elect Mark Watson said Ms. Chappell made many contributions to the community.(AUDIO)

Watson added that Ms. Chappell was a special person to all in Troy.

Deanna Chappell served as Mayor of Troy for seven years, stepping down from the position last December.