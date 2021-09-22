Former Union Citians Working at Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

All eyes of the golfing world will be on the 43rd Ryder Cup this weekend, at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin.

Two Union City High School graduates, the father and son team of Bill and Easton Davis, are currently helping prepare the course for the weekend event.

The Ryder Cup occurs every two years, and pits the best professional golfers from Team USA against Team Europe.

During a break in course preparation, Bill Davis told Thunderbolt News about their work this week.(AUDIO)

Davis said their job for the Ryder Cup began last Sunday.(AUDIO)

Davis was asked about the opportunity to work along his son at major golf events.(AUDIO)

Davis said their sites are already on the opportunity to work next year at the oldest golf tournament in the world, the 125th British Open at St. Andrews in Scotland.