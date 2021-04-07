Former Union City and Current Cleveland Browns player Javontae Moffatt, to hold Block Party

Former Union City High School football standout, and current Cleveland Browns player Javontae Moffatt, will return home to host a block party this month.

Union City School Communications Director Mike Hutchens says Moffatt will host the block party on April 24th at the Nash Street Park.

The event will include games, a 3-point and free throw shooting contest, football toss, along with free food and drinks from 3:00 until 8:00.

The block party will also include a Moffatt Cleveland Browns jersey raffle.

Moffatt helped Union City win two state football championships in 2013 and 2014, and was a member of the Tornado basketball team that was the state runner-up in 2015.

He went on to become a standout football player with Middle Tennessee State, before signing with the Browns.

He was promoted to the 53-man roster last season, where he played on special teams.