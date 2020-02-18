A former Union City assistant football coach has been selected to guide the program.

According to School Communications Director Mike Hutchens, Nick Markle has accepted the position with the Golden Tornadoes.

Markle coached fullbacks and defensive ends during an earlier two year stint, that included their first of four state championships.

The 35-year-old Markle has spent the last four years as head coach at Munford, directing the Cougars to the Class 5A playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

Markle informed school administration, and his former team of his decision on Tuesday, and will now replace Darren Bowling, who left Union City after 12 seasons to take the head coaching position at Olive Branch High School in Mississippi.

UCHS Principal Jacob Cross and Athletics Director Shane Sisco conducted the search and interview process and are confident that Markle is “the right guy for the job”.