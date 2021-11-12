November 12, 2021
Former Union City Football Player Honored on Skyhawks Senior Day

Former Union City High School football player D’Carrious Stephens was honored on Senior Day at UT-Martin. Stephens and his mother, Shyretha, were part of the ceremonies at Hardy Graham Stadium….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

Former Union City High School football standout D’Carrious Stephens was recently honored on Senior Day at UT-Martin.

Stephens is a 6’0″ 225-pound linebacker for the Skyhawks, and two-time Ohio Valley Conference “Defensive Player of the Week”.

As a Golden Tornadoes player, Stephens was named Class-A All-State in 2014, and was part of the Union City back-to-back State Championship teams of 2013 and 2014.

He is now a graduate student at UT-Martin, pursuing his Masters Degree in Sports Management.

