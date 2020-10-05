Former Union City High School football standout Javontae Moffatt made his professional debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns.

The 23-year old Moffatt was promoted from the Browns practice squad last Tuesday, and played special teams in Cleveland’s 49-38 win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Moffatt helped lead Union City to back-to-back Class-A State Football Championships in 2013 and 2014, where he was named “Defensive Player of the Game” in both wins.

He played college football at Middle Tennessee State, where he set a record for most played games in a career at 55, and is ranked 5th all-time in tackles with 313.