Former Union City Football Standout Called Up to Falcons

Former Union City High School football standout Jovante Moffatt is now with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons announced this week that Moffatt was signed off the practice squad to bolster depth in his position group at safety.

The move was required with Dean Marlowe traded to Buffalo last week, and Erik Harris dealing with a foot injury.

Moffatt was a standard practice squad elevation for the Week 9 game against the Chargers, and has impressed coaches since arriving.

Reports said he will be a reserve, and the next man up behind Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins, if Harris is unavailable against Carolina.

The Falcons will play the Panthers Thursday night on the road.