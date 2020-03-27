Former Union City High School standout, and current UT-Martin basketball player Parker Stewart, is going to test his talent in the NBA Combine.

Stewart has submitted his paperwork as an early entrant into the 2020 NBA Draft.

Under NCAA rules adopted in 2018, Stewart can sign with a certified agent, receive feedback and still have the ability to return to school if he chooses.

The NBA Draft Combine will tentatively be held on May 21st thru the 24th in Chicago.

All early entrants have until June 15th to choose to officially stay, or withdraw, from the draft pool.

Stewart began his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played his freshman season in 2017-18.

He transferred to UT Martin where he was reunited with his father, Skyhawks head coach Anthony Stewart.

The 6-5, 200-pound Stewart was the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 three-point field goals per contest last season.