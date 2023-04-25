Former Union City High School Student-Athlete Returns to Speak at Top-10 Banquet

(Courtesy of Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

Marcus Lewis’ message to Union City High School’s best and brightest students was sprinkled with time-tested philosophies and encouragement.

“Prioritize building relationships over building resumes,” Lewis told an attentive audience at the 37th annual Top 10 Academic Banquet on Monday. “Stay humble. Be kind and considerate. Always offer thanks to those who attempt to help you. Be a great soldier before aspiring to be a general.

“Don’t let this be where you end, but instead where you start. The education you receive here at Union City High School is top-notch, and you are blessed. Use it. Build on it.”

Lewis, who is a celebrated student-athlete at Union City High School and member of the Class of 1993, is now the Chief Operating Officer of the PATH Company in Memphis. He has a broad background of experience in public finance, business operations, process engineering, and private wealth management.

Over the past 20-plus years, he has provided fiduciary oversight and advisory services to state and local governments, high net-worth individuals, multi-generational families, foundations, endowments, and retirement plans.

Long before that, he attended Union City Schools, where he was chosen as a Mr. Football finalist after leading the Golden Tornadoes to an unbeaten regular season. His athletic prowess earned him scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee. Marcus chose Vandy, earning a mechanical engineering degree that put him on the path to several different careers, challenges, and tremendous professional success.

Lewis included a number of his personal ‘rules to live by’ during his address.

“There will always be someone better than you,” he said. “You won’t do anything alone… we’re better and stronger when we’re together. Success is not a destination, but a journey to be traveled.”

“Get good at little things. Bend but don’t break. Embrace the unfamiliar. Be willing to be hard on yourself. Success sometimes comes from failures.”

Marcus, the married father of three children, was accompanied at Monday’s banquet by his parents, Henry and Linda Lewis.