Former Union City High School sports standout Javonte Moffatt has signed a free agent football deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Moffatt just completed his Senior season at Middle Tennessee State University, where he set a record for games played at 55, and tied for fifth all-time with 313 total tackles.

This past season, the 6’0” 210 pound Moffatt was voted a team captain, and had a 14 tackle game against Marshall, 12 tackles at Iowa and 11 tackles at Charlotte.

He also ended the season with a team-best 98 tackles and career-high three interceptions.

With the Golden Tornadoes, Moffatt lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track.

He helped Union City win Class-A State Football Championships in 2013 and 2014, where he was voted the “Defensive Player of the Game” both years.