UT-Martin basketball player Parker Stewart has again been named the Ohio Valley Conference “Newcomer of the Week”.

The former Union City High School standout, and current sophomore guard for the Skyhawks, now joins two-time All-American Lester Hudson as the only players in school history to claim the newcomer accolades five times.

The 6’5”, 200-pound guard played all 80 minutes for UT-Martin this week, averaging 25.5 points per game, along with eight rebounds and two assists in a pair of road outings.

Stewart was 17-for-38 in field goal attempts, and made 13-of-16 free throws.

He equaled his career-high scoring total of 33 points on Saturday at Morehead State, and became only the third player in the school’s Division I history to score at least 30 points four different times in a single season, joining Lester Hudson and Michael Hart.

Currently, Stewart ranks second in the OVC in scoring with 20.3 points per game, second in three-point field goals made at 2.9 per contest, and second in minutes played with 36.5 per outing.