Former UT-Martin Basketball Player Named Lady Lakers Head Coach

Former Murray High School, and UT-Martin basketball standout Maddie Waldrop, has been named the new head girls basketball coach at Calloway County High School.

Waldrop was named to replace former coach Valerie Waller, who resigned after six seasons.

During her time at UT-Martin, Waldrop was named to the All-OVC First Team in 2019-20, the OVC All-Tournament Team in 2020-21, and a two-time Preseason All-OVC selection.

She finished her career under coach Kevin McMillan with 1,092 points, and stands third all-time in rebounds, and sixth all time in blocks.

During her playing days at Murray High, Waldrop was coached by Rechelle Turner, who is now the women’s basketball coach at Murray State.